Braymer Lady Cats fall to Orrick

On Wednesday night round 2 of the District 13 Playoffs had Braymer Lady Cats facing the #1 seed Orrick Lady Bearcats.

The Lady Cats got the first bucket and were unable to get another score in the first quarter while the Lady Bearcats scored 14. Kelsey Stone and Maggie Phillips combined for 5 three point shots and Jasmine Taylor put in a 2 pointer for 17 points to the Bearcats 16 to maintain a 30 to 19 lead at half. In The third quarter Braymer scored 9 points to the Orrick 13. Fourth quarter the Lady Cats scored 12 to the Lady Bearcats 11. Nine of those 11 were on free throws. Final score was 54 for the Lady Bearcats and 40 for the Lady Cats.

Maggie scored 16 to lead in scoring (four of those were 3 pointers), Jasmine had 10, Kelsey had 6, Taylor Francis had 4, Gabby Saul and Hannah Bills each had 2. Jasmine had 7 rebounds, Brooklyn Moore had 4, Kelsey and Taylor had 3, Maggie and Gabby had 2, Brooklyn and Hannah each had 1. This ended the Lady Cats season with a 11-15 record.

3, and Hannah and Gabby each had 1.