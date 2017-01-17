Brookfield wins Consolation game over Braymer 46-44

On Friday Night the eighth seeded Lady Cats played in the Consolation Game of the Bill Burns Classic against the second seeded Lady Bulldogs of Brookfield.

First quarter the Lady Cats were having a problem getting the ball through the hoop over the taller Lady Bulldogs but still scored 12 to their 9. In the second quarter Maggie Phillips hit 2 threes, Kelsey Stone hit 1 three plus a two and Jasmine Taylor hit 3 from the field for 17 points while holding the Lady Bulldogs to 9. They went to the locker room at half with a 29 to 18 lead.

In the third quarter Kelsey hit another three plus one from the floor. Jasmine hit two free throws plus one from the floor for 9 points. The Lady Bulldogs hit 13 cutting the Lady Cats lead to 38 to 31. In the fourth quarter the Lady Bulldogs kept eating away at the Lady Cats lead and with just 5 seconds left the Lady Cats lead by 1. The Lady Bulldogs got the ball and on a long three pointer sank it to win by two, 46 to 44.

Jasmine was high point with 18, Kelsey had 10, Maggie had 8, Hanna Bills had 4, and Taylor Francis and gabby had 2 points each. Jasmine had 12 rebounds, Kelsey and Emily Youtsey each had 6, Gabby had 5, Maggie had 2, and Hannah had 1. Maggie had 4 assists, Jasmine had 3 Kelsey and Emily each had 2, Taylor Francis and Gabby each had 1. Jasmine had 5 steals, Maggie had 3, and Gabby had 1. Hannah had a block.