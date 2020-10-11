Firearms Deer Season Opens Nov 14th

After a run of unseasonably warm weather, it looks like a pretty average November forecast for firearms deer hunters on Saturday November 14. Deer activity has been slowed down by abnormally warm weather the last couple of weeks, hampering the best laid plans of archery deer hunters in the Show Me State. By now, white-tailed deer have put on a layer of winter fat and have replaced their lightweight summer coat with a heavy, hollow haired winter one. Unlike us deer hunters, who can put on a lighter set of clothes when it's extra warm out, deer have to just slow down and move less.

By the time this article goes to press, we should see temps back down in a much more normal range.

Hunters should expect to see most crops out in the areas they hunt, making deer more vulnerable. This past summer saw no extended hot dry spells and moisture was never low until just recently. This should translate into a good growth year for antlers. We'll know by the time the sun goes down on Sunday.

The firearms deer season runs from Saturday November 14 to one half hour after sunset on Tuesday the 24th. The season limit is one antlered deer for all portions of the firearms deer season. An antler point restriction applies in some counties.

Check the 2020 fall deer and turkey hunting information booklet for more information. Good luck and be safe out there.