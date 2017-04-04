Hornets 5th, Lady Hornets 6th at Tough Smithville Invitational
The Smithville Invitational on March 31st was loaded with talent as 15 teams competed for medals. Rick Ross's Hornets placed 5th and the Lady Hornets 6th in a meet that included Hogan Prep, Lincoln College Prep, Harrisonville, Notre Dame DeSion, Pembroke Hill, Savannah, and St. Pius X, just to mention a few. Lathrop won the men's division and Smithville took 1st among the women. Following are the athletes and where they placed for Penney of Hamilton.
Men: 100m dash-14th, Edward Black; 18th, Derek Aikin.
200m dash-13th, Landon Huff; 14th, Ed Black.
400m dash-3rd, Derek Dixon, 53.22; 6th, Jaran Richman, 55.63.
800m run-4th, Andrew Ernat, 2:09.78; 9th, Crayton Crawford.
1600m run-13th, Derek Dixon; 20th, Cody Dotson.
3200m run-12th, Zachary Boyle; 14th, Payton Logston.
110m hurdles-13th, Dawson Cook.
300m hurdles-1st, Brock Swindler, 41.44; 15th, Dawson Cook.
4 x 100m relay-7th, Ed Black, Michael Roberts, Derek Aikin, Landon Huff, 48.39.
4 x 200m relay-5th, Ed Black, Michael Roberts, Derek Aikin, Landon Huff, 1:41.99.
4 x 800m relay-2nd, Crayton Crawford, Jaran Richman, Andy Ernat, Derek Dixon, 8:44.81.
Shot put-8th, Noah Daul, 40'-05"; 21st, Joshua Hart.
Discus-5th, Josh Hart, 111'-05"; 10th, Kenneth Pulley.
Javelin-15th, Noah Daul; 20th, Josh Hart.
Long jump-1st, Brock Swindler, 20'-10".
Triple jump-2nd, Brock Swindler, 41'-03"; 16th, Connor Kavanaugh.
Women:100m dash-18th, Lexi Potts; 22nd, Jaide Herrera.
200m dash-14th, Lexi Potts; 22nd, Tegan Bruce.
400m dash-7th, Tegan Bruce, 1:09.64; 17th, Jacey Cook.
800m run-4th, Nora Ford, 2:40.52; 11th, Jacey Cook.
1600m run-14th, Alexys Marshall.
3200m run-10th, Katherine Hensley.
100m hurdles-1st, Jacey Cook, 17.09.
300m hurdles-5th, Hailyn (Murphy) Park, 53.57; 17th, Caitlin Hoak.
4 x 100m relay-6th, Bayley Pickering, Lexi Potts, Graycen Prothero, McKauley Prothero,
57.56.
4 x 200m relay-7th, Lexi Potts, Graycen Prothero, Jaide Herrera, McKauley Prothero, 2:05.58.
4 x 400m relay-3rd, Hannah Graham, Caitlin Hoak, Laney (Mati) Park, Nora Ford, 4:32.28.
4 x 800m relay-3rd, Hannah Graham, Murphy Park, Mati Park, Nora Ford, 10:49.09.
Shot put-16th, Ellie McFall; 23rd, Raycheal Wilson.
Discus-9th, Graycen Prothero; 16th, Bayley Pickering.
Javelin-10th, Jacey Cook; 17th, Graycen Prothero.
High jump-10th, Tegan Bruce.
Long jump-3rd, Murphy Park, 14'-06.50"; 10th, Jaide Herrera.
Triple jump-9th, Hannah Graham; 17th, Tegan Bruce.