Hornets close out KCI Conference with road win

Coach Rick Ross and his Hamilton Hornets completed their KCI Conference schedule with a solid road win at West Platte last Tuesday night.

Penney High took a 38-13 half time lead on the way to a convincing 75-30 victory.

Latroy Harper led all scorers with 28, hitting 12 of 20 from the field and 3 of 3 from the charity stripe, stole the ball a team leading 8 times, deflected 7 passes, handed out 3 assists, and grabbed 1 rebound. Jaran Richman went 7 for 11 from the field, delivered a team high 6 assists, snared 5 rebounds, stole the ball 3 times, and deflected 1 pass. Derek Dixon made 4 of 7 field goal attempts for 8 points, passed out 4 assists, snared 2 rebounds, and stole the ball once. Logan Potts was next with 6 points on a 3 for 4 night, rebounded the ball 5 times, delivered 3 assists, and stole the ball twice. Andy Ernat scored 4 points while leading the team in rebounds with 6, stole the ball twice, and assisted on 1 basket. Cale Whitt also scored 4 points, rebounded 2 missed shots, and deflected 1 pass. Braden Potts hit his only shot, a 3-pointer, and registered 1 each rebound, assist, and steal. Wes Pratt, Thane Ward, and Ryan Cook each scored 2 points with Pratt making both free throw opportunities, and Ward and Cook hitting their only field goal attempts. Wes also had 2 assists and 1 rebound. Ward recorded 2 each rebounds and deflections, and Cook was credited with 2 rebounds and 1 assist. Connor Kavanaugh and Cody Dotson each rebounded the ball twice, and Braxsten Cook received playing time.

Hamilton made 30 of 55 2-point field goal attempts, 3 of 6 from three, 6 of 8 free throws, handed out 21 assists, stole the ball 17 times, and deflected 11 passes.

Penney High closes out the KCI Conference season with a record of 6-1, good enough for 2nd place behind the Lawson Cardinals.