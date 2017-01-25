Hornets Coast to KCI Victory

The Hamilton Hornets hosted the North Platte Panthers last Friday evening in a KCI contest where Penney High held the Panthers to single digits in each of the four quarters, coming away with a lopsided 69-20 win.

Rick Ross's Hornets led 22-7 after one quarter, 35-16 at the break, and 60-18 after the 3rd period. Latroy Harper out scored North Platte with his 32 points, making five 3-pointers and 3 of 4 free throws. Jaran Richman hit three from beyond the arc and his only free shot on his way to a 14 point game. Derek Dixon scored 6 points, Cale Whitt and Andy Ernat 4 each, Thane Ward made a 3-pointer, and Wes Pratt, Logan Potts, and Braxsten Cook scored 2 apiece. Cody Dotson, Connor Kavanaugh, and Braden Potts also saw action for Penney.

The Panthers committed 10 fouls, hit two 3-pointer, and were 2 for 5 from the charity stripe. The Hornets were called for 8 fouls, canned nine shots from behind the arc, and were 6 for 11 at the free throw line.