Hornets Defeat Bulldogs in Lawson Semi's

The Penney High Hornets faced the Trenton Bulldogs in a semi-final game at the Lawson Invitational Tournament last Thursday evening and milked an 8 point first quarter lead to a 5 point Hamilton victory.

The Hornets out scored the Bulldogs 30-22 in the first quarter, but Trenton cut the lead to 4 at the half, 39-35. Defense was the name of the game in the second half as each team was limited to 6 points in the 3rd period, with Hamilton scoring just 5 points in the final stanza, 1 more than Trenton's 4, as Penney held on for a 50-45 win, and a re-match of this year's KCI Tournament Championship game with the host Lawson Cardinals. The Hornets are the Lawson Tournament defending Champions who defeated the Cardinals in the finals a year ago.

Jaran Richman led Penney in scoring with 14 points, making all 5 of his free throw attempts, handed out a team leading 8 assists, grabbing 5 rebounds, and stealing the ball 3 times. Latroy Harper was close behind with 13 points, including three makes behind the arc, assisting on 4 made baskets, 3 steals, and 2 rebounds. Cale Whitt scored 8 points, going 4 for 5 from the field, secured 5 rebounds, and assisted on 1 bucket. Logan Potts also scored 8 points on a 4 for 5 field goal night, snared 4 rebounds, and delivered 2 assists. Wes Pratt was next with 5 points, rebounded the ball 5 times, blocked 1 shot, and assisted on 1 basket. Derek Dixon made both of his free shots for 2 points and was credited with 2 rebounds. Connor Kavanaugh, who rebounded the ball once, and Braden Potts also saw playing time. Corbyn Guile led Trenton with 19. Coach Rick Ross's team made 19 of 41 field goal attempts (four 3-pointers), 8 of 9 free throws, assisted on 16 baskets, and committed 13 turnovers.

The Bulldogs made all 7 of their free throw attempts and hit three 3-pointers in the loss.