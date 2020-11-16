Hunting Seasons in Full Swing

The firearms deer season got underway this weekend with dry warm conditions. The opening of the fall firearms season means the first half of the archery deer season has concluded. A quick look at the totals shows that 55,288 deer were taken by archers in the Sept. 15 – Nov. 13 portion of the archery season. About half of those deer were bucks. Youth deer hunters contributed another 15,844 to the total deer harvest two weeks ago, most of which were antlered deer. (In my opinion, the youth season should be antlerless only but that’s another story.) By late Sunday evening, firearms deer hunters had taken another 79,886 deer for a total statewide deer harvest so far of 152,134.

I read a story the other day that had documented in the state of Wisconsin, there had been a car deer accident every day for 1,460 straight days. That's four years. So a good deer harvest here is a good thing. Missouri was not in the top ten on State Farm’s list of what states are you most likely to be involved in a car/deer accident in, so we are doing ok by comparison. In fact we were 16th on the last list I saw.

Waterfowl hunters got underway with the November part of their seasons on November 11. We've really only had one cold front move through since the opener but there are some flight ducks and geese around.

Small game hunters have been able to hunt squirrels, rabbits and upland birds for sometime now and trappers and raccoon hunters get to begin on November 15. The fur market has been down for several years now and the global pandemic has not helped the markets recover, so it remains to be seen if their will be much in the way of buyers for raccoon, beaver, coyote and other fur pelts.