Lady Cats win nail biter 56-55

Friday nights home game against the Lady Tigers of Princeton kept every one on the edges of their seats and Coach Barnes' Fitbit was posting some really high numbers.

Lady Tigers had a 9 point lead before the Lady Cats scored. With 31 seconds left in the quarter Jasmine Taylor scored to tie the game at 11 and on the buzzer Emily Youtsey hit a bucket to take the lead. In the Second quarter Emily came back with two more baskets before the Lady Tigers scored again. The Lady Cats held the Lady Tigers to 12 points in the quarter while scoring 20 to take a 33 to 23 lead to the locker room at half.

The Lady Tigers came back out for third quarter scoring and taking advantage of Lady Cat fouls at the free throw line for a total of 19 points. Braymer scored 10 points and saw Jasmine foul out with 2 minutes left in the quarter. In the fourth quarter both teams scored 13 points while the Lady Cats had Maggie Phillips and Taylor Francis foul out along with 3 players for the Lady Tigers. The score in the fourth quarter changed hand several times with the Lady Cats taking a three point lead on a bucket by Kelsey Stone with 24 second left. The Lady Tigers drew a foul on a shot and scored both free throws with 14 seconds left to trail by 1. They then stole the ball and drove back to their basket and missed the shot on the buzzer giving Braymer a 56 to 55 win.

Emily was lead scorer with 18 points, Kelsey Stone had 15, Jasmine had 9, Maggie and Taylor had 6 each and Hannah Bills had 2. Jasmine had 8 rebounds, Emily had 6, Brianna Shepherd had 4, Hanna had 3, Taylor and Kelsey had 2, and Maggie had 1.

The Lady Cats will play at Orrick in first rounds of district on February 20th against Winston.