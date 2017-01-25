Lady Hornets Battle to the End in Lawson Championship Game

Penney High's Lady Hornets faced the top three seeds in the Lawson Tournament, defeating the third seeded Gallatin Bulldogs in overtime before winning the semi-final game over number two seed West Platte by 15, and finally playing the number one seed Trenton Bulldogs, who were ranked 7th in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association poll, in the Championship game of the Lawson Invitational Tournament.

Although the Championship game had to be re-scheduled because of weather from Saturday night to Monday night, there were plenty of loyal fans who made the trip down from Trenton and Hamilton to watch their schools put on an exciting show. At the end of the first quarter, it looked like the State Ranked Bulldogs would run away with this one, leading 18-8. Trenton extended their lead at the half to 29-15, but Penney made a game of it the rest of the way, out scoring the Bulldogs 12-3 in the 3rd, the last 2 points by Mati Park at the buzzer, to trim the lead to five, 32-27. This was anybody's game to win with seconds remaining, but Trenton retained the five point lead they started the final period with and came away with a 48-43 win.

Coach Jordan Richman's Hornets were led in scoring by Nora Ford, an All-Tournament selection, and McKauley Prothero, each with 15 points. All of Ford's points came from beyond the arc as she hit five 3-pointers, two each in the third and fourth quarter. McKauley also made a 3-pointer, and canned 6 of her 7 free throw attempts. Tegan Bruce was next with 5, followed by 2 apiece for Mati Park, Graycen Prothero (2 of 3 free shots), Kassie Moore, an All-Tournament member, and Jessica Richman. With the score 32-29 and 45 seconds into the final stanza, Tegan Bruce was whistled for her 4th foul and spent much of the quarter on the bench. Ford hit her last 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds left in the game closing the gap to three, 46-43.

Following a Penney time out, the Bulldogs got the ball in and Hamilton was forced to foul resulting in 2 made free throws by Trenton to end the game. Trenton was led in scoring by Ainsley Tolson with 15 and Salem Croy with 13.

Ali Trosper, Hannah Graham, and Ati Allsup also received playing time for the Hornets.

Each team was called for 15 fouls, with the Bulldogs making 11 of 18 free throws and Penney 9 of 14. Hamilton hit six 3-pointers to Trenton's three.