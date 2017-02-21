Lady Hornets battle Trenton to end regular season

Coach Jordan Richman's Lady Hornets tied the score at 27 with a bucket by McKauley Prothero with 4:50 remaining in the 4th quarter, but the State ranked Bulldogs from Trenton held on for a 41-31 win at Hamilton in each team's final regular season game.

Penney got off to a slow start, trailing 10-1 after the first 8 minutes, and 19-5 with 2:49 left in the half. Trenton led 21-8 to begin the 2nd half when the Hornets started to cut into the lead. Nora Ford hit two 3-pointers and Graycen Prothero one in the 3rd quarter, while Tegan Bruce scored 4 points to close the period down 26-21. After Mckauley Prothero's field goal tied the score at 27, the Bulldogs were able to out score Hamilton 14 to 4 and pull away for a 41-31 non-conference win. Ford picked up her 3rd and 4th fouls in the first 4 minutes of the quarter, slowing down the potential come back by the Hornets.

McKauley and Tegan led Penney with 9 points each. McKauley scored 6 of her points in the 4th quarter, and Tegan hit 3 of 4 free shots in the contest. Ford was next with 8, followed by Graycen's 3 and 2 for Mati Park. Trenton was led by Ainsley Tolson with 17.

Hamilton made 4 of 11 free throws, three 3's, and were called for 15 fouls. The Bulldogs hit 6 of 19 free shots, 2 treys, and were whistled for 11 fouls.

The Lady Hornets end the regular season with an overall record of 10-15, 2-5 in the KCI.