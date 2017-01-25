Lady Hornets Down Spoofhounds

Fresh off of a grueling championship game in the Lawson Tournament on Monday night, the Penney High girls turned around the following night to host the Lady Spoofhounds from Maryville.

The Lady Hornets got off to a hot start, leading 16-5 after the opening quarter and stretching it to 29-11 at half. The Spoofhounds were able to out score Hamilton the final two periods, 11-9 and 12-8, as PHS Coach Jordan Richman was able to get every player some time on the court in the 46-34 non-conference contest.

The Lady Hornets showed a balanced scoring attack led by Kassie Moore with 11 (3 for 3 free throws), McKauley Prothero's 10, including one 3-pointer, 9 for Tegan Bruce, Nora Ford's 8, including two 3-pointers, and Graycen Prothero and Jessica Richman with 4 each. Murphy Park, Mati Park, Ali Trosper, Lakota Johnson (the only senior on the team), Hannah Graham, and Ati Allsup received playing time for Hamilton.

Baldwin and Greeley led Maryville with 11 and 10 points respectively. Penney was whistled for 17 fouls, made 9 of 15 free throws, and hit three treys. The Spoofhounds committed 14 fouls, hit 4 of 12 charity shots, and two 3-pointers.