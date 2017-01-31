Lady Hornets Downed by East Buchanan

The Penney High Lady Hornets faced a familiar foe in the East Buchanan Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday night during first round action of the Hamilton Invitational Tournament.

East Buch led 9-6 after one quarter, but the second period turned out to be the difference maker as the Bulldogs extended their lead at the half, 26-15. Hamilton would score 9 and 15 points to East Buch's 8 and 14 in the 3rd and 4th stanzas, allowing the Bulldogs to come away with a 48-39 win.

McKauley Prothero led the Hornets with 18 points, including one 3-pointer and hitting 7 of 11 free throws. Nora Ford (one 3-pointer, 1 of 1 free shots) and Kassie Moore each scored 6 points, Tegan Bruce had 3 points, and Graycen Prothero, Jessica Richman, and Ali Trosper each scored 2. Hannah Graham, Atie Allsup, and Mati Park also saw the floor. Josie Fortney led East Buchanan with 25 points.

Coach Jordan Richman's Hornets were called for 19 fouls, hit two 3-pointers, and 9 of 18 free throws. The Bulldogs were whistled for 17 fouls, canned three 3-pointers, and 15 of 27 foul shots.