Lady Hornets Knock Off Blue Jays in Semi's

After disposing of number 3 seed Gallatin in overtime, Jordan Richman's Hornets faced the second seeded West Platte Blue Jays in the semi-finals of the Lawson Invitational Tournament on Thursday evening.

Penney High held a slim 1 point lead, 13-12, after one quarter, but out scored the Blue Jays 19-7 in the second to take a 32-19 lead into the locker room. Each team scored 9 points in the 3rd period, with the Hornets scoring 12 and West Platte 10 in the final eight minutes as Hamilton secured a 53-38 victory and a date in the finals against the top seeded Trenton Bulldogs.

The Hornets were led in scoring by Kassie Moore with 17 (7 of 8 free throws), followed by Teagan Bruce's 12 ( 3 for 3 on free throws and one 3-pointer), 10 for Nora Ford, 7 by McKauley Prothero, Graycen Prothero's 5 (including one 3-pointer), and 2 for Mati Park. Jessica Richman and Ali Trosper also earned playing time. Nealie Niemeier led the Blue Jays with 14. Penney was whistled for 10 fouls, made 15 of 20 at the charity stripe and two 3-pointers. West Platte was called for 17 fouls, hit 7 of 9 free throws and three 3-pointers in the loss.