Lady Hornets Over Cardinals 43-12

Coach Jordan Richman's Lady Hornets defeated Winston 43-12 at Trenton last week.

Hamilton's defense held the Redbirds to single digits each quarter while Penney scored in double digits each of the first three quarters.

McKauley Prothero led all scorers with 13 and making her only free throw attempt. Kassie Moore also made her only free throw on the way to a 9 point night. Nora Ford was next with 6 points, Tegan Bruce 5, Graycen Prothero 3 on a shot beyond the arc, 2 each for Mati Park, Jessica Richman, and Lakota Johnson, and Murphy Park's 1. Ali Trosper, Hannah Graham, and Atison Allsup also got playing time.

The Hornets hit one 3-pointer and 4 of 8 free throws. The Cardinals made 4 of 5 charity shots.