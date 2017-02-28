Lady Hornets over South Harrison

The Hamilton Lady Hornets met the South Harrison Bulldogs from Bethany in the opening round of the Class 3, District 16 Tournament at Lathrop on Monday night.

Penney's Nora Ford hit a 3-pointer to end the first quarter giving Hamilton a 13-5 advantage. The Hornets extended their lead to 30-16 at the half. Ford drove the lane for the final 2 points before the 3rd quarter buzzer giving Penney a 41-27 lead heading to the final 8 minutes of play. Coach Jordan Richman's Hornets would go on to claim a 51-38 victory, and would face the State Ranked Trenton Lady Bulldogs in the semi-finals on Wednesday night.

Nora Ford led Penney with 15 points including 1 trey and 6 of 8 free throws. McKauley Prothero made 4 of 6 free shots on her way to 12 points, and younger sister Graycen scored 11 (two 3-pointers). Kassie Moore made 5 points, Mati Park 4, and 2 each for Jessica Richman and Tegan Bruce. Katey Wilhelm and Neiley Karns led South Harrison with 18 and 13 respectively. Hamilton made three 3's and 12 of 18 free throws. The Bulldogs hit 8 of 14 free shots and no treys.