Martin finishes wrestling career as runner up

Polo Panther Gunner Martin finished his high school wrestling career with a second place finish in the Class 1, 220 lb. weight class at the 2017 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships at MIZZOU Arena in Columbia this past Saturday night.

Gunner is a multiple State medalist, most recently placing 3rd a year ago in the same weight class. He follows brothers Wiley and Harley (who was Gunner's wrestling coach this season) as multiple State medalists in wrestling for Polo High School.

Gunner won by fall over Bradley Gibson (Plattsburg) in his first match, followed by a win by fall over Jacob Aeschbache (Versailles), and a 4-2 decision over Colten Kenady (Buffalo) in the semi's before losing to Sam Hasekamp (Centralia) by fall in the Championship match. Gunner completed the season with an impressive record of 52-2.

Penney High's Radley Reed (Soph.), who qualified for State for the 2nd time, won his first match in the 106 lb. class with an 8-7 decision over Tim Speer (Mid-Buchanan). In his second match, Reed lost by fall to 3rd Place finisher Connor McAteer (Whitfield), before being eliminated by Mason Hutchings (Richmond) in a 10-6 decision. Reed finished his sophomore season with a record of 25-15.

Polo's Wyatt Segar (Fr.) lost to Legend Alicea (Whitfield) by fall in his first match in the 126 lb. class, and was eliminated in a 7-1 decision to Robert Gutierrez (Tipton). Segar completed his season with a 32-19 record.