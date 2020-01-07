The Outdoor Journal by Kyle Carroll

The forecast is pretty summer like for the next few weeks, but that doesn't mean it’s not time to think about this fall. Deer hunters will have the month of July to consider and apply for the 2020-21 managed deer hunts in Missouri.

By the time you read this, the computer in Columbia will have decided who among the 19,000 plus applicants will be selected for the first modern Elk hunt in Missouri. Starting July 1, hunters can put their applications in for the next round of computer-generated drawings to see who gets to participate in this year’s special management hunts.

Missouri offers over 100 managed deer hunts for archery, crossbow, muzzle loading, and modern firearms from mid-September through mid-January, including hunts for youth only and people with disabilities by a weighted random drawing.

You may apply for only one managed deer hunt each year. If you apply for more than one, you will be disqualified from this year’s drawing and will not receive a preference point.

· Youth who apply for a youth-only hunt may not also apply for a regular managed deer hunt.

· If you cannot attend, another hunter cannot take your place. Only those hunters who applied and were drawn may attend.

· Some managed hunts require hunters to attend a mandatory pre-hunt orientation. If you cannot attend the orientation, do not apply for these hunts.

· Whether you apply as one in a party or as an individual, your chances of being drawn for a managed deer hunt are the same as everyone else’s.

· If you are not drawn for a managed hunt this year, you will earn one preference point that will increase your odds the next time you apply.

· Most conservation areas remain open to the public during managed hunts.

· Go to mdc.mo.gov/managedhunt for a summary of how many people applied for last year’s managed hunts and how many deer were taken.

· Hunter education certification is required to purchase firearms managed hunt permits unless you were born before Jan. 1, 1967.

The managed hunt information booklet is available whereever permits are sold and online. Good luck.