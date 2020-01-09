The Outdoor Journal by Kyle Carroll

This is a column about outdoor related things. This week I'm not discussing the latest seasonal plant or wild creature to be on the look out for. Gaiter sounds a little like gator I know, but the kind I'm writing about isn’t wildlife.

I had just pulled up by the entrance to Midwest Central Outdoor, a lawn equipment dealer south of Savannah, when a lawn care guy who had a trailer full of mowers, leaf blowers and weed eaters came out the door and walked towards his truck. He was wearing work shorts and a pair of sturdy shoes, but had something around his ankles that covered his socks and part of his boots. I could tell instantly that they were the perfect solution to green grass and weed seeds plastering your socks and filling the insides of your boots after just a few minutes of running a weed-eater or push mower. He was in his truck and gone before I could get out of my vehicle to ask him about his shoe coverings. When I returned home I started looking on the Internet and soon discovered that what the lawn guy was wearing were called ankle gaiters.

Ankle gaiters, it turns out are also made for hikers, especially in the west and southwest who want to hike trails in shorts but want to prevent weed seeds and other debris from getting down the top of their hiking boots. Some of those models were made of neoprene and cost as much as $30 a pair. I found a pair that were made of nylon, hooked under my shoe with a strap, closed in front with Velcro and secured to a shoelace with a hook in front. This pair made by MAGARROW was listed as hiking ankle gaiters and cost $10.99. I ordered a pair and am happy to report they work perfectly for weed eating with long or short pants. If you haven't tried gaiters for hiking or lawn work, you might want to give them a try.