The Outdoor Journal by Kyle Carroll

Missouri's archery deer and turkey season has opened on the 15th of September for enough years now that it almost feels normal. The season traditionally opened on the first of October, until the decision was made to add 15 days on the front end of the season in an effort to harvest more antlerless deer and provide more opportunity for hunters. This year the weather even feels like deer season with the big cold front passing through and finishing off the summer heat just in time.

Archery hunters will not notice any major changes in the deer and turkey hunting regulations for 2020. A summary of what's new for 2020 is listed in bullet points on the back page. The changes are primarily CWD, or antler restriction changes in individual counties. This year’s archer deer and turkey season will close January 15 as usual and will be closed during the November firearms deer season, Nov 14-24, as well.

Hunters can take two turkeys of either sex by archery methods and both can be taken on the same day. Good luck with that. Hunters should note that archers may take two deer of either sex, but only one antlered deer may be taken before November 14th.

Even with the lack of change in the archery regulations, the Deer and Turkey pamphlet continues to grow in length. The booklet is now 80 pages long. There are four pages on the new Elk season and a new definition of “handgun” was added that is almost longer than the 300 words this column normally runs. I remember when the whole thing was a tri-fold, single sheet of paper! Regardless of the length of the rulebook, it’s great to see the return of cool days and camouflage once again.