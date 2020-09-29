The Outdoor Journal by Kyle Carroll

Fall is here and it’s time to head out for your favorite fall activity. If at all possible, try to make time to take a young person squirrel hunting. This is the best introduction that you can have as a young person to hunting, safe gun handling and woodsmanship.

A successful squirrel hunt also depends on the ability to hit what you aim at as well, so try a little plinking with the .22 before you hunt. It's fun for the young hunter and improves a skill at the same time.

Walking quietly, observing the tree tops and the forrest floor come pretty naturally to young hunters once they finally tune in to the natural environment around them. They soon learn that you can't just roam through the woods and randomly expect a squirrel, let alone a deer or a turkey to allow you to get close enough to shoot. Watching a little, then moving to the next good tree quietly is hard for new hunters at first, but again, once they adjust their thinking and get in tune with the woods, they start to have some luck. I think you will get just as much out of taking a new hunter to the woods as they will.

Keep a few numbers stored in your phone or in your pocket as you get out and about this fall. Find out who is assigned to your county as a Conservation Agent and have that number handy. Your local Sheriff's number is another one that you should carry. You might want to have the Operation Game Thief number as well. That number is 1-800-392-1111. If you witness or suspect a wildlife violation, report it to your local conservation agent or call the toll-free number which is staffed 24 hours a day. You may remain anonymous, and you may ask to be considered for a reward.