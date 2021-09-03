The Outdoor Journal by Kyle Carroll

Before we get started, note: Last weeks article included a set of bluebird house plans. I like the plans because they have a side entry to the house for clean out, but the plans did not include the proper size for the entry hole. A 1 1/2” inch hole is what should be made in a bluebird house.

March the first marks the opening of trout season in Missouri in each of the trout parks in the southern part of the state, Maramec Spring Park, Bennett Spring State Park, Montauk State Park and Roaring River State Park to be specific. With the turning of the calendar, regardless of the weather, the minds of outdoors folks start to think about fish, mushrooms and wild turkeys, farm pond lunkers and all kinds of things that have seemed a long ways off until this week.

Lots of folks will make a pilgrimage to one of the trout parks for a little elbow-to-elbow fishing in the clear water streams. The limits in a nutshell are 4 trout a day (5 at Maramec Spring Park) with a possession limit of 10. There is a minimum length limit on of 15 inches for brown trout and no length limit on rainbows.

March 15 is the traditional paddlefish snagging season opener. Again, it's a regional thing but a lot of folks participate in a unique fishing opportunity. Paddlefish can weigh more than 100 pounds, and their strength and speed gives anglers a thrilling experience to say the least.

In the past, paddlefish were abundant in Missouri, but their numbers declined because of dams, increased contaminant levels, and the illegal harvest of adult paddlefish for caviar.

Paddlefish are native to the Mississippi, Missouri and Osage River basins in Missouri. In 1972, the Missouri Department of Conservation established a paddlefish population in Table Rock Lake by stocking hatchery-produced fingerlings. Paddlefish fisheries in Table Rock, Truman and Lake of the Ozarks are maintained by annually stocking hatchery-produced fingerlings that are 10-12 inches long.

You will need to study up on how to gear up for paddle fishing. The season runs from March 15 – April 30th. You can take 2, 24 inch or bigger fish in most areas, 34 inch minimum on Lake of the Ozarks, Table Rock Lake, Truman Lake, and their tributaries with a possession limit of 4.

That's a quick run down, and it doesn't even touch maybe the best fishing of all, a farm pond that's just beginning to warm up.