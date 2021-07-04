The Outdoor Journal by Kyle Carroll

Missouri’s annual spring turkey youth season is set for this Saturday. It's a two day season running from April 10-11, closing on Sunday at sunset. The youth season is short, but the young hunters are allowed to hunt all day (from a half-hour before sunrise until sunset), unlike regular season hunters who have to stop hunting at 1 p.m. CDT each day of the regular 3-week season.

Youth season is restricted to hunters age 6-15 years of age on opening day and they are limited to (1) male turkey or turkey with a visible beard. Youth hunters, who are successful in taking one turkey during their early season, may not harvest a second bird until April 26, the beginning of the second week of the regular season. In other words, they have to “sit out” the first week of the April 19-May 9 regular season.

The purpose of the youth season is to introduce youngsters to turkey hunting so if you have the opportunity, take a youngster hunting. The woods are wide open right now with leaves and wildflowers just breaking dormancy from a long winter. This means hunters are pretty well exposed to the keen eyes of turkey gobblers. Blinds or at least some kind of screen placed in front of your calling location will help overcome the inexperience of a young hunter. It helps keep the cold wind off a little too. For the youngest hunters, make sure they are comfortable, bring a blanket if it's cold, have snacks and maybe a book or something to color along as well. (I don’t like to take electronics to the woods.) Remember, the hunt is supposed to be fun. If they get bored or cold or hungry, end the hunt and just enjoy the hike out. Actually, stop before that happens and you’ll leave them wanting to do it again.