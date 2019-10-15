The Outdoor Journal by Kyle Carroll

October's full moon rose early on Sunday the 13th. The Farmer's Almanac refers to this moon as The Hunter's Moon. The Osage called it, “The Rattling Horns Moon” since deer increase their sparring to full fledged fighting to determine dominance as October unfolds. Whatever you call it, this month's moon reached its peak fullness on Sunday, October 13, 2019. The moon appeared full for roughly three days, from Saturday morning to Tuesday morning this week. I hope you got to enjoy it. The 13th was the only night in the month when the moon will be in the sky all night long—visible in the sky at sunset and setting around sunrise the next day.

Because the “Rattling Horn Moon” rises from the horizon around sunset, it may appear bigger and more orange. It really isn't. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, “When the moon is high overhead, it is dwarfed by the vast hemisphere of the heavens and appears to our eyes as a small disk in the sky. By contrast, when the moon is low, it is viewed in relation to earthly objects, such as chimneys or trees, whose size and shape provide scale. Your brain compares the size of the moon to the trees, buildings, or other reference points, and suddenly, the moon looks massive.”

When the October moon became full, it was time for the Osage's to start their fall hunt. Their garden stores had been put up by mid month and it was time to hunt deer, turkeys and buffalo for their winter meat supply. You may not need a buffalo to get thought the winter, but a few days out in the October air doing just about anything is good for the soul.