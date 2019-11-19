The Outdoor Journal by Kyle Carroll

Due to the way the calendar works, the firearms deer season opened about as late this year as it ever will under the current format used by the Department of Conservation. It should have been a bonus for archery hunters but the start of the “extra week” saw single digit temperatures and a little snow. Good for deer movement but a little cool on the fingers. By Saturday the 15th when the firearms season opened, temperatures had returned to near normal with a frosty, but sunny opening morning.

An early look at the numbers show a pretty solid effort for the first two days by Show-Me hunters. The statewide harvest settled in at 88,797 for the first weekend. The breakdown looks like 50,793 of those were antlered bucks, 8,049 were button bucks and 29,425 does.

Some of the county totals from around northwest Missouri look like this: Buchanan 221, Caldwell 463, Daviess 655, DeKalb 299, Gentry 400, Grundy 470, Livingston 589 and Worth 254.

The season runs through Tuesday November 26th.

Kansas, Iowa’s and Wisconsin’s firearms season always start a week later than Missouri’s. There has always been a significant portion of Missouri's deer hunters that have pushed for that format in Missouri. The way Thanksgiving fell this year, we have almost had that to work with in terms of the later starting date for the gun season. Some year’s firearms season starts as early as the 9th of November. This year it was the 16th. Michigan starts theirs every year on November 15th, regardless of what day it falls on. It will be interesting to see how the totals come out by season's end.