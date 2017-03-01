Panther Results at Holiday Hoops

Polo vs. King City: After a slow start, the Panthers played the Wildkats even in a 34-41 King City win on December 27th. Polo trailed the Kats 11-2 after one quarter, but played them even the rest of the way, out scoring King City 12-8 in the second period. Both teams made 10 points in the third, and the Kats scored 12 to 10 for the Panthers in the final eight minutes. Polo's James Fleener had himself a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, as well as blocking 6 shots. Jared Robison scored 7 points with 2 assists, and Jimmy Blystone had 5 points. Cole Bartlett snared 3 rebounds and delivered 4 assists. Coach Jonathan Pickrell acknowledged that both teams struggled to score, but "King City did a better job rebounding and taking care of the ball."

December 30th: Polo vs. South Holt: This game was undecided going into the 4th quarter, but the South Holt Knights prevailed 53-45. Each quarter was close with South Holt leading 9-8 after the first, 23-20 at the half, and 35-30 entering the final stanza. James Fleener recorded another double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds in addition to 2 assists and 2 steals. Cole Bartlett made 11 points, secured 8 rebounds and handed out 3 assists. Jared Robison scored 5 points and Joe Beaver grabbed 5 rebounds. Panthers head coach Jonathan Pickrell was pleased with the effort of his young team despite the loss. "It was a very good game for our kids too look in the mirror and recognize our potential. We were tough to guard and defensively we rebounded well. Our boys competed and displayed great teamwork on the offensive end with Cole Bartlett doing a great job getting the ball moving."