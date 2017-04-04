Home / Sports / Richman Selected to MBCA Academic All-State Team

Richman Selected to MBCA Academic All-State Team

Tue, 04/04/2017 - 16:29 admin

The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) has announced their 2017 Academic All-State Team and it includes Penney High School senior guard Jaran Richman. Besides being an excellent student, Richman scored 14.1 points, grabbed 4.7 rebounds, handed out 5.3 assists, stole the ball 1.6 times, and blocked .80 shots per game this past season. Playing the point guard position, Jaran scored 1.4 points per shot, made 85% of his free throws, and had a very good assist to turnover ratio of 1.76. 

