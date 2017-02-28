Trenton Ends Lady Hornet Season in Semi's

In the Class 3, District 16 Tournament semi finals, the Hamilton Lady Hornets faced the State Ranked Lady Bulldogs from Trenton for the 3rd time this season, and the outcome remained the same.

Foul trouble would plague Hamilton. With Penney leading 9-8, Kassie Moore picked up her 2nd foul with 2:29 left in the opening quarter. Graycen Prothero and Tegan Bruce each scored 5 points, and McKauley Prothero 4 in the first quarter. Hamilton held a 14-12 lead to begin the 2nd period. With the Hornets leading 18-14 and 4:17 remaining in the first half, Graycen Prothero was whistled for her 3rd foul. Penney would trail 21-18 at the start of the second half.

Moore was called for her 3rd foul at the 4:45 mark and Trenton leading 29-19. With 4:38 left in the 3rd, coach Jordan Richman called time out with his team behind 32-19. Hamilton would outscore the Bulldogs 11-4 the remainder of the quarter, the last points by Nora Ford, who scored 7 in the quarter, to cut the deficit to 6 heading into the final stanza. Moore picked up her 4th foul 15 seconds into the quarter. The Hornets would get within two, 36-34, with 5:52 on the game clock, but that is as close as they would come to up setting Trenton. The Bulldogs went on to get the win, 48-38, ending the Penney High girl's season with a record of 11-16.

Nora Ford led all scorers with 16 (1 trey), followed by Tegan Bruce's 9 (one 3-pointer), 6 for McKauley Prothero, 5 by Graycen Prothero (one 3-pointer), and 2 from Mati Park. Jessica Richman and Atison Allsup also saw playing time for Hamilton. Trenton was led by Ainsley Tolson, Ashton Whitaker, and Whitley Richman with 13, 12, and 11 points respectively. Penney made three 3's and 5 of 11 free throws. The Bulldogs hit five 3-pointers and 11 of 17 free throws.

The future of Lady Hornet basketball looks bright as all eleven of the Lady Hornets on the District Tournament roster are eligible to return next year.