Winter Homecoming Court 2017

Penney High School held their Winter Sports Coronation on Friday, Jan. 6. The court included from Left to right: Freshman Eli Harper and Gillan Gibler; Juniors Cranton Crawford and Mati Park; King Brock Swindler and Queen Alexys Marshall; Past King Kyle Elliott and Past Queen Lyndi Heldenbrand; Senior Ethan Dixon and Krista Schoff; Senior Jude Moore and Brianna Clayton; Sophomore Malachi McBee and Shaylea East. Cheerleaders LaKota Johnson and Bayley Pickering. Photo by A. Marshall