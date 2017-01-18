Home / Sports / Winter Homecoming Court 2017
Wed, 01/18/2017 - 08:16 admin

Penney High School held their Winter Sports Coronation on Friday, Jan. 6. The court included from Left to right: Freshman Eli Harper and Gillan Gibler; Juniors Cranton Crawford and Mati Park; King Brock Swindler and Queen Alexys Marshall; Past King Kyle Elliott and Past Queen Lyndi Heldenbrand; Senior Ethan Dixon and Krista Schoff; Senior Jude Moore and Brianna Clayton; Sophomore Malachi McBee and Shaylea East. Cheerleaders LaKota Johnson and Bayley Pickering. Photo by A. Marshall

