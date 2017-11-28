15 fatalities reported over 2017 Thanksgiving holiday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 15 people died during this year’s Thanksgiving holiday counting period from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that troopers investigated 400 traffic crashes, which included 116 injuries and 15 fatalities. Troopers arrested 127 people for driving while intoxicated and made 117 drug arrests during the 2017 Thanksgiving holiday counting period.

During the 2016 Thanksgiving holiday counting period, troopers investigated 400 traffic crashes, which included 124 injuries. Fourteen people died over last year’s Thanksgiving holiday. Troopers also arrested 103 people for driving while intoxicated and made 100 drug arrests during the 2016 Thanksgiving holiday counting period.

Of the 11 traffic crash fatalities troopers investigated, four occurred in the Troop D, Springfield area; two occurred in the Troop B, Macon area, and Troop E, Poplar Bluff area; and one fatality each occurred in the Troop A, Lee’s Summit area, Troop F, Jefferson City area, and the Troop H, St. Joseph area. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Mexico Department of Public Safety, and St. Joseph Police Department each investigated one of the fatality traffic crashes.

There were no boating crashes, zero boating fatalities, no boating while intoxicated arrests, and no drownings reported during the 2017 Thanksgiving holiday counting period.