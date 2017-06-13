2017’s Best and Worst States for Teen Drivers

Getting a driver’s license is considered a rite of passage in American culture. But this exciting coming-of-age has instead become a death sentence for thousands of teens each year. Motor-vehicle accidents continue to be the leading cause of death among the population aged 16 to 19, which also happens to be the age group with the highest risk of crashes.

And the financial implications are staggering. Although 15- to 19-year-olds made up only 7 percent of the population in 2013, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they racked up 11 percent of all costs resulting from motor-vehicle injuries. That’s not counting the costs of auto maintenance, insurance premiums, possible traffic citations and other vehicular incidents — expenses that can pile up over time.

To help parents ensure their teens’ safety while also safeguarding their finances, WalletHub analyzed the teen-driving environment in each of the 50 states using a collection of 21 key metrics. Our data set ranges from number of teen driver fatalities to average cost of car repairs to presence of impaired-driving laws. Read on for our findings, expert commentary and a full description of our methodology.

Overall Rank

(1 = Best) State Total Score ‘Safety’ Rank ‘Economic Environment’ Rank ‘Driving Laws’ Rank 1 New York 77.32 1 4 4 2 Oregon 68.57 8 25 2 3 Illinois 66.69 6 17 6 4 Maryland 66.63 2 11 15 5 Washington 64.42 12 46 1 6 Louisiana 62.55 33 5 3 7 California 62.52 5 39 16 8 Delaware 61.31 22 31 5 9 New Jersey 60.53 7 22 22 10 Georgia 60.32 16 21 11 11 Alaska 59.93 14 40 12 12 Rhode Island 59.91 15 47 7 13 Massachusetts 59.24 4 23 36 14 North Carolina 59.14 28 2 16 15 Connecticut 58.76 10 29 23 16 Michigan 57.03 18 1 34 17 Tennessee 56.94 25 37 8 18 Hawaii 56.88 31 7 18 19 Utah 56.11 26 44 9 20 Virginia 56.05 9 35 31 21 Minnesota 55.89 17 8 27 22 West Virginia 55.76 35 15 10 23 New Hampshire 55.15 11 48 25 24 Texas 54.54 29 9 24 25 Kentucky 54.45 21 12 29 26 Maine 53.53 30 36 21 27 South Carolina 53.34 24 27 25 28 Indiana 52.63 23 18 32 29 Kansas 52.25 36 19 19 30 Nevada 52.11 20 26 35 31 New Mexico 51.96 37 34 13 32 Colorado 50.88 41 38 14 33 Florida 50.82 13 24 43 34 Pennsylvania 50.65 19 30 40 35 Ohio 49.14 3 33 49 36 Arkansas 48.56 40 6 30 37 Wisconsin 47.98 38 13 32 38 Alabama 47.75 42 32 20 39 Vermont 47.12 27 43 39 40 Arizona 46.48 32 41 37 41 Oklahoma 44.59 45 3 27 42 Iowa 41.87 34 20 46 43 Idaho 39.98 39 49 41 44 Mississippi 38.14 47 10 38 45 Missouri 36.55 43 14 47 46 Nebraska 35.49 46 28 44 47 South Dakota 29.85 44 16 50 48 North Dakota 26.11 49 45 42 49 Wyoming 23.53 50 50 45 50 Montana 22.12 48 42 48

Methodology

In order to determine the best and worst states for teen drivers, WalletHub analyzed the teen-driving environment in the 50 states across three key dimensions: 1) Safety, 2) Economic Environment and 3) Driving Laws.

We evaluated those dimensions using 21 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for teen drivers. For metrics marked with an asterisk (*), the square root of the population was used to calculate the “Number of Residents” in order to avoid overcompensating for minor differences across cities.

We then calculated the total score for each state based on its weighted average across all metrics and used the resulting scores to construct our final ranking.

Safety – Total Points: 50

· Teen Driver Fatalities per 100,000 Teens: Double Weight (~10.00 Points)

· Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

· Teen “Under the Influence” Traffic Violations per 100,000 Teens: Double Weight (~10.00 Points)

· Share of Teen Drinking & Driving: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

· Share of Teen Texting/Emailing While Driving: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

· Cost of Teen Crash-Related Deaths per 100,000 Teens: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

· Quality of Roads: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

· Driving Schools per Capita*: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

Economic Environment – Total Points: 20

· Maximum Cost of Speeding Ticket: Half Weight (~1.54 Points)

· Maximum Cost of Red-Light Ticket: Half Weight (~1.54 Points)

· Maximum Amount of First-Offense Fines for Not Wearing Seat Belt: Half Weight (~1.54 Points)

· Premium Increase After Adding Teen Driver to Parent’s Auto-Insurance Policy: Double Weight (~6.15 Points)

· Average Cost of Car Repairs: Full Weight (~3.08 Points)

· Average Gas Prices: Full Weight (~3.08 Points)

· Punitiveness of Insurance Companies Toward High-Risk Drivers: Full Weight (~3.08 Points)

Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s States with the Highest & Lowest Insurance-Premium Penalties for High-Risk Drivers ranking.

Driving Laws – Total Points: 30

· Provision of Teen Driver's Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) Program Laws: Full Weight (~6.00 Points)

· Presence of Occupant-Protection Laws: Full Weight (~6.00 Points)

· Presence of Impaired-Driving Laws: Half Weight (~3.00 Points)

· Presence of Distracted-Driving/Texting-While-Driving Laws: Full Weight (~6.00 Points)

· Presence of Red-Light & Speeding-Camera Laws: Half Weight (~3.00 Points)

· Leniency Toward DUI Violations: Full Weight (~6.00 Points)

Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s Strictest & Most Lenient States on DUI ranking.

Sources: Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The Road Information Program, CarMD, InsuranceQuotes, the Governors Highway Safety Association, American Automobile Association and WalletHub research.