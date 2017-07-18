With U.S. stress levels increasing for the first time in 10 years due mainly to the current political climate and workplace-related stress alone costing society more than $300 billion per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis to determine 2017's Most & Least Stressed Cities in America.

In order to determine where Americans cope best with their stress, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 150 largest cities across 30 key metrics. The data set ranges from average weekly work hours to debt load to divorce and suicide rates.



Most Stressed Cities Least Stressed Cities 1 Newark, NJ 141 Boise, ID 2 Detroit, MI T-142 Madison, WI 3 Cleveland, OH T-142 Peoria, AZ 4 Jackson, MS 144 Gilbert, AZ 5 Miami, FL 145 Irvine, CA 6 Birmingham, AL 146 Sioux Falls, SD 7 San Bernardino, CA 147 Scottsdale, AZ 8 Rochester, NY 148 Overland Park, KS 9 Augusta, GA 149 Plano, TX 10 Shreveport, LA 150 Fremont, CA

Best vs. Worst

· Greensboro, North Carolina, has the lowest commuter stress index, 1.11, which is 1.5 times lower than in Los Angeles, the city with the highest at 1.62.

· Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has the lowest unemployment rate, 2.4 percent, which is 4.5 times lower than in Detroit, the city with the highest at 10.9 percent.

· Fremont, California, has the lowest divorce rate, 11.8 percent, which is 3.5 times lower than in Cleveland, the city with the highest at 41.5 percent.

· Lincoln, Nebraska, has the lowest share of adults in fair or poor health, 8.9 percent, which is 3.2 times lower than in Corpus Christi, Texas, the city with the highest at 28.1 percent.

To view the full report and your city’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/most-least-stressed-cities/22759/