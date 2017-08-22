2017 Grand Champion Market Steer announced

(SEDALIA, Mo.) – Katelyn Gillum, daughter of Brad Gillum and Lori O’Reilly, is the exhibitor of the 2017 Grand Champion Market Steer at the Missouri State Fair. Katelyn is from Unionville, and is a member of the Putnam County FFA Chapter. Katelyn’s prize-winning Market Steer weighed 1,355 pounds.

The Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer honor went to Cole Murphy of Houstonia. He is the son of Brent and DeEtta Murphy and is member of the Kennedy 4-H Club. Cole’s Market Steer weighed 1,315 pounds.

On Aug. 19, both Katelyn and Cole will sell their Market Steers in two of 12 lots offered in the Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions. Proceeds from the annual sale benefit both the winning exhibitors and the Missouri State Fair Foundation Youth in Agriculture (YIA) Scholarship Program.

Many livestock exhibitors will work toward earning a place in the ring at the time-honored Sale of Champions Auction. Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Steers, Barrows, Lambs, Meat Goats, Pens of Chickens and Pens of Rabbits will be featured in the auction, which will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, in the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall. The entire auction will be broadcast live by KMMO radio online; and by KRLI radio online and on their FM station 103.9FM; on KMZU radio online and live updates on their FM station 100.7FM.

Through the generous support of YIA sponsors and the Missouri State Fair Foundation, the Missouri State Fair is able to award scholarships each year to Missouri youth. Last year, thirty $1,500 scholarships, one supreme $2,500 scholarship, sponsored by Sydenstricker John Deere of Missouri/Sydenstricker Angus Genetics, and one $5,000 platinum scholarship offered by YIA supporters were awarded to youth across Missouri. Since 1992, the YIA committee has awarded 570 scholarships totaling $558,000.

A complete listing of the 2016 YIA sponsors is available on the Fair’s website. A listing of the 2017 sponsors will be posted soon. Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor this year, or receiving more information about sponsorship, can visit www.mostatefair.com/competitions/youth-in-agriculture, or contact Wayne Yokley at 573-690-8987, Rodney Heimer at 217-257-6182, Sharon Topliff at 573-353-0543 or Mike Williams at 816-797-5450.

The 2017 Missouri State Fair, themed “Come Home,” is currently underway and runs through Aug. 20 in Sedalia. For more information about competitions and other events, visit www.mostatefair.com, follow the Fair on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-422-FAIR (3247).