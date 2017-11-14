2017 Women in Ad Event

Maysville, Mo. – The DeKalb County Farm Service Agency (FSA), Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) and MU Extension hosted the third annual Women in Ag “Nourishing the Home – Feeding the World” Event at the June Conley Building in Maysville on September 21st, 2017. This year’s event was a huge success, with a sellout crowd of over 250 participants. We would like to thank those who attended this year’s event!

The WIA Committee stresses that “Our mission is to promote pride and interest in agriculture and our goal is to provide information and sources of support, in a fun and social setting, which will enrich the personal and professional lives of women involved in the many facets of agriculture.”

The 2017 event included 13 local vendors including Grindstone Valley Winery, Tommy Tools, Albany Young Farm Wives, “Fly Away” by Kelsey Ridge, Move-it-Fitness, The Old Cookstove/Watkins, Photography CW, B’s and Me Custom Designs, 31 Bags, Pampered Chef, Pharm Dog, Law Farms, Sweiger Welding & Fabrication!

Doors opened at 4:00 p.m. for attendees to visit with the local vendors. Then, at 5:30, we had our first demonstration speaker, Sarah Wood from University of Missouri Extension. She presented a canning and food preservation workshop. This was followed by Craig Hayes, of Earl May Nursery & Gardening at 6:15, with gardening tricks, tips and strategies. This year’s inspirational speaker, Susie Oberdahlhoff, used her experience as a farm wife, mother, preacher’s kid, and professional experience in agriculture, to bring her unique sense of humor to regular everyday experiences. She sent us all home with a lighter outlook on life and a smile on our face! All the while, excellent hors d’oeurvres, with fabulous desserts & drinks were catered by “Sisters Act”.

To top the evening off, door prizes from the vendors and local businesses were presented as was a video/photo tribute to our local women in agriculture.

This Women in Ag Event would not be possible without the generous support of those that sponsored. This year’s event was so graciously sponsored by the following:

PLATINUM:

· MFA Inc.

· King City Lumber

· BTC Bank

· Farm Credit Services

· Bartlett Grain Company

GOLD :

· CR Seeds and Services and Dupont Pioneer in Winston

· MFA Grand River Group

· KK Subway LLC

· Kent Feeds Greg Robinson

· Golden Harvest- Ford Seeds LLC in Faucett

SILVER :

· John Saunders Real Estate in Stewartsville

· Farmers Bank of Northern MO

. GFG Ag Services LLC