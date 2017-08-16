2017 Women in Ag Event

Maysville, Mo. – Progress is being made thus far for this year’s Women in Ag Event. An evening of fun, food & friends is right around the corner! Time is running out for your ticket purchase. Remember seating is limited, but there’s still room! So please purchase your ticket before it’s too late!

The DeKalb County Farm Service Agency (FSA), Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) and MU Extension are hosting the third annual Women in Ag “Nourishing the Home – Feeding the World” Event at the June Conley Building in Maysville on September 21st, 2017. Doors will open at 4:00 p.m. for attendees to visit local vendors, followed by a Canning Demonstration Workshop, a Gardening & Landscaping Presentation and this year’s guest speaker will be Susie Oberdahlhoff, of Bowling Green, at 7:15.

The 2017 event will include local vendors including Grindstone Valley Winery, Tommy Tools, Albany Young Farm Wives, “I’ll Fly Away” by Kelsey Ridge, Move-it-Fitness, The Old Cookstove, Photography CW, B’s and Me Custom Designs and more!

“Our mission is to promote pride and interest in agriculture,” said DeKalb FSA County Executive Director Mandi Bird. “Our goal is to provide information and sources of support, in a fun and social setting, which will enrich the personal and professional lives of women involved in the many facets of agriculture.”

At 5:30 we will have our first demonstration speaker, Sarah Wood from University of Missouri Extension. She will be presenting a canning and food preservation workshop. Following at 6:15 with gardening tricks, tips and strategies by Craig Hayes of Earl May Nursery & Gardening. At 7:15 we will hear from an inspirational speaker, Susie Oberdahlhoff. Susie uses her experience as a farm wife, mother, preacher’s kid, and professional experience in agriculture, to bring her unique sense of humor to regular everyday experiences and sends her audience home with a lighter, more positive outlook on life. All the while, heavy hors d’oeurvres, with desserts & drinks will be catered once again by “Sisters Act” from 4:00-7:00.

For an added keepsake we will be offering special Women in Ag T-shirts featuring this year’s theme. The cost of the shirt will be $15. You will be able to pick up your shirt the night of the event or you may place an order the night of the event. All T-shirt orders must be placed no later than August 20th. One of these exclusively designed T-shirts will be on display at the DeKalb County Service Center.

The cost of this year’s event is $10. Tickets must be purchased in advance and picked up at the DeKalb County USDA Service Center in Maysville. Again, please purchase your tickets soon, as seating is limited! Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to be an event sponsor, call 816-449-2112 ext. 2. You may see more on the event Facebook site at https://www.facebook.com/?_rdr#!/dekalbcountywomeninagriculture.

Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to attend or participate in this event should contact Mandi Bird at 816-449-2112 extension 2 or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339 by September 4, 2017.