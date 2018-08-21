2018 Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions

The Missouri State Fair celebrated Youth in Agriculture Day, sponsored by the Missouri Department of Agriculture, on Saturday, Aug. 18. The annual Sale of Champions highlighted the day, raising $195,350 - the largest amount ever raised in the history of the Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions!

The Grand Champion Steer was exhibited by Mackenzie Mawson of Archie. Mackenzie is a member of the Archie FFA Chapter. Her 1,380 pound crossbred steer sold for a record price of $32,000, and was purchased by the Missouri State Fair Concessionaires & Commercial Exhibitors including: Allen Dennis Concessions, Inc.; Broomfield Foods; Brown’s Fudge Shop, Inc.; Bud Stage; Chuck & Dee’s; Exclusive Home Products; Good Time Charlie’s; Grigsby Enterprise, LLC; Jackson’s Smokehouse, LLC; Kim-Laine Concessions; Lakeside Concessions; Marshall Service Company; McKinney Food Services; Mid-Missouri Feed/Livestock Grooming Supplies; Shallow Concessions; Show-Me Fabrication; Signs by L & J; Versa Products; Truck’s Place, Little Truck’s Place and the Dairy Bar in Cole Camp; Webster Enterprises; and Westmoreland Concessions. Additional funds for the Grand Champion Steer were also contributed by Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters.

The Grand Champion Barrow was exhibited by Maggie Cummins of Santa Fe. Maggie’s 284 pound Crossbred hog was purchased for a record price of $38,000 by Elite Swine Program/ESP Show Feeds/Bruce Butler; Wheeler Auctions & Real Estate/Chas Wheeler, Paris; and Regional Missouri Bank, Paris. Additional funds were also contributed by Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters. The pork was donated to the Missouri Food Bank Association/Feeding Missouri.

Skyler Scotten, of Nevada, exhibited the Grand Champion Market Lamb. His 133 pound Hampshire lamb was purchased for $13,500 by RIBUS, Inc./Steve Peirce, St. Louis and the MU Independent Aggies, along with Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters. The lamb was donated to the Missouri Food Bank Association/Feeding Missouri.

The Grand Champion Pen of Meat Rabbits was exhibited by Alison Viehmann of New Florence. Alison’s Californian rabbits weighed an average of 5.0 pounds. Her pen of rabbits was purchased by Starline Brass/Barbara Hayden of Sedalia, along with hometown supporters for a record $10,000. The rabbit meat was donated to Reach Church in Montgomery City, MO.

Myles Massey, of Oronogo, exhibited the Grand Champion Pen of Chickens. Myles’s broilers weighed an average of 7.20 pounds and were purchased by ADM Animal Nutrition/MoorMan’s ShowTec, along with Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters for $3,250. The chicken was donated to the Missouri Food Bank Association/Feeding Missouri.

The Grand Champion Meat Goat was exhibited by Taten Dilly of Sheldon. Taten’s goat weighed 88 pounds and was purchased for $5,500 by the Missouri State Fair Concessionaires & Commercial Exhibitors; and Edward Jones & Associates, along with Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters. The Edward Jones Associates contributing to this purchase include: Shane Adrian, Moberly; Roger Bennett, Trenton; Ryan Beumer, Marshall; Craig Bolger, Independence; Jim Bonderer, Chillicothe; Alan Brandt, Warrensburg; Kevin Brown, Bowling Green; Darren Collier, Carthage; Stan Davis, Clinton; Diane Dudenhoeffer, Marshall; Ann Echelmeier, Columbia; Tim Erickson, Bolivar; Steve Farr, Warrensburg; Jamie Fisher, Quincy, IL; Joe Fluty, Sedalia; Bill Fretwell, Columbia; Patrick Goodknight, Joplin; Doug Hammer, Independence; Mark Harrison, Chillicothe; Tom Hissink, Nevada; Bill Hudson, Kansas City; Shannon Isaacson, Macon; Cliff Jones, Independence; Alan Kimbel, Warrenton; Paul Kissick, Kirksville; Adam Kliethermes, Independence; George Koepp, Raytown; Matt Kueny, Boonville; J. R. Lawless, Columbia; Matt Logan, Pleasant Hill; Lon Luckert, Brookfield; JD Manning, Clinton; Brian Massey, Webb City; Mark Matthews, St. Joseph; Virgil McDonald, Sedalia; Cole Merrill, Cameron; George Morse, Harrisonville; Matt Peiter, Boonville; David Reid, Higginsville; Lance Reynolds, Boonville; Mike Rogers, Bethany; Jason Sarsany, Savannah; Dennis Sieger, Clinton; Carl Simpson, Butler; John Skinner, Blue Springs; Doug Turnbough, Odessa; Brian Yarbrough, Excelsior Springs. The goat meat was donated to the University of Missouri-Columbia’s Livestock Judging Team.

Emily Montgomery, of Auxvasse, exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Steer. Emily’s 1,330 pound crossbred steer was purchased for $30,000 by the Monsanto Company and the Climate Corporation; MU Independent Aggies, & ADM Animal Nutrition/MoorMan’s ShowTec, along with Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters. The beef was donated to the Missouri Food Bank Association/Feeding Missouri.

Connor Keithley, of Chillicothe, showed the Reserve Grand Champion Barrow. Connor’s 281 pound Duroc barrow was purchased for a record price of $30,000 by Edward Jones & Associates, BTC Bank (with locations in Albany, Bethany, Boonville, Carrollton, Chillicothe, Gallatin & Pattonsburg, MO; and Lamoni, IA), along with Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters. The pork was donated to the University of Missouri-Columbia’s Livestock Judging Team.

Payton Dahmer, of Nevada, showed the Reserve Champion Market Lamb. Payton’s Hampshire lamb weighed 134 pounds and was purchased for $13,800 by the Jerry Litton Family Memorial Foundation. Additional funds were also contributed by Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters. The lamb was donated to the Missouri FFA Leadership Fund.

The Reserve Champion Pen of Meat Rabbits was exhibited by Brayden Gast of Nevada. Brayden’s Californian rabbits weighed an average of 5.2 pounds and sold for $5,000 to the Missouri State Rabbit Producers Association and the Buffalo Livestock Market. Additional funds were also contributed by Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters. The rabbit meat was donated to the Reach Church in Montgomery City, MO.

Alexandra Gast, of Nevada, exhibited the Reserve Champion Pen of Chickens. Alexandra’s broilers weighed an average of 6.40 pounds and sold for $2,500 to the MU Sigma Alpha-Alpha Chi Sorority and the Windsor Livestock Auction Co. Additional funds were also contributed by Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters.

Skyler Scotten of Nevada, exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Meat Goat, which weighed 97 pounds and sold for $2,800 to Heimer & Associates, Inc./Rodney Heimer, Quincy, IL and Heimer Hampshires/Jesse & Amy Heimer, Taylor. Additional funds were also contributed by Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters. The goat meat was donated to the Missouri 4-H Foundation.

The last lot of the sale was the Limited Edition Youth in Agriculture Commemorative Belt Buckle, which was purchased by Starline Brass/Barbara Hayden of Sedalia for a record $9,000!

Wayne Yokley, Chairman of the Missouri State Fair Foundation Youth in Agriculture Committee, and Superintendent of the Sale of Champions, said the Sale cannot be credited for its large success without the support from Youth in Agriculture sponsors.

A portion of the funds raised will be used to benefit Missouri youth involved in agriculture. Since 1992, the Missouri State Fair Foundation Youth in Agriculture Committee has awarded scholarships totaling $616,500. The application for Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture scholarships will be available on the Missouri State Fair website in November, and applications will be due by Feb. 1, 2019.

A complete list of all 2018 Youth in Agriculture sponsors will soon be available at www.mostatefair.com.