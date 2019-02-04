3rd Quarter Penney Punch Night at PHS

Penney Punch is a program offered through the PHS library on a quarterly basis to provide students with additional support and learning opportunities. The most recent punch night was held on Thursday, February 28th. Sessions included topics such as ACT bootcamp, study labs in History, Math, Language Arts and Science, sewing methods, cooking, improv, making crafts with a cricut, debate topics, google and writing labs, STEM activities and “Why the Titanic Sank”.

82 Students attended. Each session lasts for one hour and students had the option of staying all three hours. Those who attended earned the privilege of an off campus lunch hour. The next Penney Punch night is Wednesday, April 17th from 6-9.

This program was made possible through funding from the Missouri State Library Services and Technology Act Grant. The Penney Library was awarded a “Spotlight on Literacy” grant and a “STEM in the Library” grant. In addition to the program above, the library also received new technology and books. For more information about the program, please contact Kalen Prothero, Penney High School Librarian at protherok@hamilton.k12.mo.us.

Pictured: During Mr. Crawford’s “Why the Titanic Sank” session, students experienced the water temperature of the ocean on the night of the Titanic’s sinking.