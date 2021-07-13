4-H Judging Day held on Saturday
4-H Judging Day was held on Saturday in Kingston at the Nazerene Church.
In Missouri 4-H we believe in...
Head - Clearer Thinking by promoting character, maintaining excellence, and upholding the mission and honored programmatic traditions of 4-H.
Hands - Larger Service by encouraging meaningful, positive youth adult partnerships, community service, and engagement.
Heart - Greater Loyalty by embracing diversity and inclusion while encouraging and supporting innovation, youth leadership, and futures.
Health - Better Living by supporting youth to become healthy, respectful, and productive members of society.
