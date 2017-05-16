The 59th Annual Hamilton Alumni Banquet will be held on May 27, 2017 at the Penney High School Gymnasium beginning at 6:30 p.m. Each year alumni from Hamilton Penney High School gather to reminisce and renew old friendships from their years in high school in Hamilton. Alumni of all ages attend and have a good time reuniting with classmates and meeting new friends. This year the Association will be honoring the 50 year class of 1967 with Hamilton’s own world renown author Dandi Dailey Mackall as the program speaker.

The dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. in the PHS gym with program to follow. Reservations made by May 20th are $17 per person + $1 dues; cost after May 20th is $20 +$1 dues. Lifetime memberships can be purchased for $25.00. To make a reservation contact Bob Lund, Treasurer, by mail: 709 N. Willis, Hamilton, Missouri 64644, or by phone: (847) 276-5065 or email: rlundslund@gmail.com.

If your class is having a special reunion and would like to have a room reserved to meet in prior to the banquet or would like tables reserved, please contact Joni Loxterman, 2nd Vice President by email: bargercowgirl@gmail.com.

Hope to see you there!