AARP Smart Driver Class Offered at Hamilton United Methodist Church

Now that graduations are done with, it’s time to start planning that summer road trip. And even with 50 or 60 years’ driving experience behind you, many changes have taken place in the cars we drive, the highways we drive on and certain traffic rules here in town. Although originally associated with senior drivers, drivers of all ages are welcome to brush up their skills at the United Methodist Church in Hamilton on Monday, June 5 from 9:00am – 1:00pm. Since 1979, AARP has offered the nation’s first and largest course for drivers 50+ and has helped millions of drivers stay in command of the road. The Smart Driver course provides proven safety strategies to help maintain your confidence behind the wheel, so you can make new memories on the road. You can brush up on the best ways to deal with those large tractor-trailer trucks on the highways and learn the best way to maneuver through a round-about. The course also covers topics such as Car Fit, to help you adapt your vehicle to any physical limitations you may have, and We Need to Talk, which addresses the issue of recognizing when it may be time to stop driving and consider other methods of transportation. Another benefit of the class is that participants may be eligible for a discount on their car insurance—consult your agent for details. AARP members pay $15 and non-members pay $20 for the course. Please bring your driver’s license and AARP membership card with you, and checks made out to AARP are the preferred method of payment.

The four-hour course is taught by trained volunteers and features informal lecture, video clips and a fact-filled workbook you take home with you. Refreshments will be offered during the breaks. Each participant will receive a signed certificate upon completion, which is good for three years before needing renewal.

Please call the instructors at 816-583-2233 to register and please leave a message if you get their answering machine. The United Methodist Church is located at 104 W. Samuel in Hamilton.