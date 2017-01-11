The Won by One Center at 206 N. Davis in Hamilton is accepting applications for the Adopt-a-Teen project on Monday, Nov. 6, Wednesday, Nov. 8, and Friday, Nov. 10 from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

The Adopt-a-Teen Christmas Project is an annual holiday drive to assist families in Caldwell County during the holiday season by providing Christmas gifts for teens who would otherwise not be receiving gifts due to economic hardship.

Any individual or organization wishing to "adopt' a teen, can contact Betty Motsinger at (816) 583-4898.