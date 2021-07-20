Alderman ask residents to not blow grass onto streets

Every summer someone is mowing a lawn and blowing the grass clippings into the street. Hamilton Board of Alderman are encouraging residents that mowing or placing grass, leaves and other yard waste into the public streets can create a road hazard.

Since the beginning of summer, several residents have voiced their concerns about this practice to the Board of Alderman. The Board at this time doesn’t wish to pass an ordinance prohibiting the action, but instead are asking residents that if they must blow grass into the road that they make another pass along the edge of the road and blow it back into the lawn or use a leaf blower to clean the street.

Blowing grass onto the street can create a hazard for motorists, motorcycles, bicyclists and walkers. Simply put, when the clippings are wet, they become slippery much like ice in the winter. Motorcyclists and bicyclists could crash if they hit the brakes or turn the wheel. So the Hamilton Board of Alderman is asking you to do your part in keeping our riders safe.