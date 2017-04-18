Home / News / Ameren Missouri Files 2016 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report And 2017-2019 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Plan

Ameren Missouri Files 2016 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report And 2017-2019 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Plan

Tue, 04/18/2017

Pursuant to Public Service Commission rule, Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri (Ameren Missouri) has filed its 2016 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2017-2019 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Plan with the Missouri Public Service Commission. The PSC Staff has been directed to examine the Company’s 2016 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2017-2019 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Plan and file its review no later than May 30, 2017. The Office of the Public Counsel and any other interested person or entity has until May 30, 2017, to file any comments regarding Ameren Missouri’s 2016 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2017-2019 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Plan. Ameren Missouri serves approximately 1.2 million electric customers in Missouri.

