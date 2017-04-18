Home / News / Annual Alumni golf tournament at Lakeview Golf Course on May 6
Proceeds assist in sponsoring a scholarship to a graduating senior

Annual Alumni golf tournament at Lakeview Golf Course on May 6

Tue, 04/18/2017 - 15:16 admin

The Alumni Association will hold the 9th Annual Alumni golf tournament at Lakeview Golf Course on Saturday, May 6, 2017. 4 person scramble $200 per team, golf cart rental $25. If not interested in golfing, hole sponsorships are available for $100, $50, or $25. Please contact Cash Sweiven at cash.sweiven@gmail.com to register your team or to sponsor a hole. Proceeds from this tournament assist with sponsoring scholarships to graduating seniors. A big Thank You to our loyal business and individual sponsors for helping the academic success of our students.

Everyone is welcome to play in this tournament, whether you are a member of the alumni or not!

Hope to see you at the 59th Annual Alumni Golf Tournament!

The Caldwell County News

101 South Davis
P.O. Box 218
Hamilton, MO 64644
Phone: 816-583-2116
news@mycaldwellcounty.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media