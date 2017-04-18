Annual Alumni golf tournament at Lakeview Golf Course on May 6

The Alumni Association will hold the 9th Annual Alumni golf tournament at Lakeview Golf Course on Saturday, May 6, 2017. 4 person scramble $200 per team, golf cart rental $25. If not interested in golfing, hole sponsorships are available for $100, $50, or $25. Please contact Cash Sweiven at cash.sweiven@gmail.com to register your team or to sponsor a hole. Proceeds from this tournament assist with sponsoring scholarships to graduating seniors. A big Thank You to our loyal business and individual sponsors for helping the academic success of our students.

Everyone is welcome to play in this tournament, whether you are a member of the alumni or not!

Hope to see you at the 59th Annual Alumni Golf Tournament!