Anti-lockdown groups endorse Neely for governor

A coalition of anti-lockdown groups across Missouri endorsed Dr. Jim Neely for governor today.

Keep Missouri Open and its affiliates represent over 100,000 Missourians who rallied against Governor Parson's first stay-at-home order and who continue to advocate against a second lockdown that the governor has so-far refused to rule out.

A spokesman for the group praised Dr. Neely for his leadership in the state's reopening, as well as his commitment to keeping Missouri open during future disease outbreaks.

“Dr. Neely led the effort to reopen Missouri during Governor Parson's lockdown and has vowed to implement a statewide pandemic response that will keep our state open and prohibit future stay-at-home orders at every level of government,” said Josh Schisler, founder of Reopen Missouri.

"After 35 years of practicing medicine, Dr. Neely is uniquely equipped to lead our state out of this pandemic."

Neely is a former emergency room doctor and now serves as the Medical Director for Long-Term Care at Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Neely has also received endorsements from Missouri Right to Life and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce in previous elections.