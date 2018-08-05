Ashtyn Thomas GRTS student of quarter

Ashtyn Thomas, a junior at Penney High School, has been selected by her instructors at Grand River Technical School as the GRTS Computer Technology Student of the Quarter for the third quarter. One student from each program is recognized each quarter. Programs are comprised of high school students from 16 area schools who attend for one half day either in the morning or afternoon for two years, as well as adults who attend all day for an intensive nine-month training program. Criteria for the award include the following: Outstanding work ethic, excellent attendance, good manners, and superior grades in their program. Ashtyn received a “Certificate of Excellence,” along with a GRTS sweatshirt designed specifically to recognize this achievement, and her picture will be featured on the GRTS Wall of Fame. Ashtyn is the daughter of Josh and Sara Thomas.