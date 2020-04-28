Attorney General Eric Schmitt files lawsuit against China

April 21, 2020: Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt led the nation in becoming the first Attorney General to file a lawsuit against the Chinese government, Chinese Communist Party, and other Chinese officials and institutions. Alleging that their actions to suppress information, arrest whistleblowers, and deny the contagious nature of the 2019 novel Coronavirus led to loss of life and severe economic consequences in Missouri

The lawsuit, filed this morning in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, alleges, "During the critical weeks of the initial outbreak, Chinese authorities deceived the public, suppressed crucial information, arrested whistleblowers, denied human-to-human transmission in the face of mounting evidence, destroyed critical medical research, permitted millions of people to be exposed to the virus, and even hoarded personal protective equipment ("PPE")—thus causing a global pandemic that was unnecessary and preventable."

STATEMENT FROM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR JEAN EVANS

"Attorney General Eric Schmitt has always been a leader in the fight to protect Missouri citizens. Today, he has taken direct action to hold the Communist Regime of China accountable for their purposeful coverup and negligence in handling of the COVID-19 virus. China lied to the world and people died, including hundreds of Missourians. They should face consequences for their inexcusable behavior."