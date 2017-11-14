Auditor Galloway finds evidence of theft in Chariton County Sheriff's Office

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (November 8, 2017) Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released a report of the Chariton County Sheriff's Office. The audit, which was initiated by the sheriff after discovering questionable activity, found at least $26,000 was stolen over an almost 2 year period.

"When public dollars are abused, my office stands ready to offer resources to assist law enforcement and ensure those responsible are held accountable," Auditor Galloway said. "This audit can serve as a tool to strengthen processes within the sheriff's office to prevent and quickly identify questionable activity in the future."

The audit found $26,277 went missing from July 2015 through May 2017 that should have been deposited in the Sheriff's fee account or inmate account. The jail administrator is responsible for both accounts. The report has been provided to law enforcement.

The report also includes recommendations to improve oversight and accounting procedures within the sheriff's office. Ensuring these checks and balances are in place can safeguard against possible loss or theft.

Auditor Galloway is engaged in efforts to expand the ability of the office to work with law enforcement to fight public corruption. During the 2017 legislative session, Auditor Galloway worked with legislators on bipartisan legislation designed to allow greater partnerships with prosecutors and law enforcement and ensure tougher penalties are included in the law. Provisions were included in a bill that was ultimately vetoed, and Galloway plans to work with legislators to pass it again during the 2018 session.