Bass Pro Shops asks anglers to trade in gear and help donate to local charities during massive fishing event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bass Pro Shops is celebrating the return of fishing season and inviting customers to trade in used gear to be donated to local charities in exchange for big savings. The 2017 Spring Fishing Classic is a free celebration taking place February 17 – March 5 in all Bass Pro Shops locations across North America (March 3 - 19 in Canada and Alaska).

Customers that donate used rods and reels can receive trade-in savings and instant bonus offers up to $100. The used fishing equipment will be donated to local nonprofit organizations. Bass Pro Shops has donated about 250,000 products to youth-focused nonprofit organizations as part of the company’s mission to inspire everyone to enjoy, love and conserve the great outdoors.

The Classic also includes free fishing seminars for all skill levels, pro appearances at Bassmaster University, activities for women and children and free giveaways. Visitors will also see a variety of special offers to upgrade their gear before they hit the water.

“The annual Spring Fishing Classic—a free event that reaches more than seven million people—offers families the opportunity to enjoy one of America’s favorite outdoor activities—fishing,” said Bass Pro Shops communications manager Katie Mitchell. “We encourage all anglers to participate in our rod and reel trade-in program which has collected and donated about 250,000 products to local organizations that teach young people to enjoy and appreciate the outdoors.”

Free Seminars and Family Events

The 2017 Spring Fishing Classic offers the opportunity to learn from the pros during Bassmaster University fishing seminars hosted by some of the greatest anglers in the sport:

· Kevin VanDam - Four-time Bassmaster Classic champion and seven-time Bassmaster Angler of the Year.

· Ott DeFoe – Six-time Bassmaster Classic qualifier.

· Edwin Evers – 2016 Bassmaster Classic champion and 11-time Bassmaster Elite Series winner.

· Mark Zona – Host of “Zona’s Awesome Fishing Show” and “The Bassmasters” television shows.

· Scott Rook – Bassmaster Elite Series pro and nine-time Bassmaster Classic qualifier.

· Local pros will also host seminars throughout the 17-day event.

Women’s Fishing Workshops are also available with introductory fishing information and helpful tips on Saturday, March 4 at 1:30 p.m. (dates vary in Canada and Alaska) and the first 25 women to attend an advertised women’s seminar will receive a Bass Pro Shops stainless steel bottle.

The Next Generation Weekend wraps up the event. This free, activity-filled weekend focuses on teaching kids the basics of fishing. Kids’ activities are available from noon to 5 p.m. on March 4 and 5 (dates vary for Canada and Alaska). Free activities include casting challenges, a fishing workshop, fun craft, and a photo download.

Special Offers

A number of special offers are available during the Spring Fishing Classic.

· Customers using a Bass Pro Shops credit card to purchase new gear throughout the Spring Fishing Classic can receive up to $100 via instant rebate.

· Attendees can also enter for a chance to win a one-day fishing trip with legendary angler Jimmy Houston on his private lake. The winner and a guest will receive a one-day fishing trip with gear, travel and accommodations provided—a total retail value of $5,000. Register at the stores or online at www.basspro.com/classicsweeps.

· Enter for a chance to receive a Bass Pro Shops gift card valued up to $2,400 with the purchase of select boat models from Tracker Marine.

For trade-in program details, event times and information on qualifying offers visit www.basspro.com/classic.

About Bass Pro Shops®

Bass Pro Shops is a leading destination retailer offering outdoor gear and apparel in an immersive setting. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today 102 retail and marine centers host 120 million people annually. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is known as a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.”