Braymer FFA sends ten members to National Convention

On October 25 through the 27, the Braymer FFA sent ten members to Indianapolis, IN for the National FFA Convention. They left school at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning to head to St. Louis to visit the Arch. They then arrived in Indianapolis around 4 p.m. and attended the opening session. Students listened to Liala Ali who was the keynote speaker. Rounding off their night, they went to the Escape Room. On Thursday, they attended the Career Show and the agriculture expo. They also went to the Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo. Fun was had by all students!