Braymer FFA sends ten members to National Convention
(Left to Right): Shelby Davies, Dustin Davies, Calvin Basham, Tyler Fitzwater, Levi Kincaid, Taylor Francis, Paityn Hall, Kennedy Stone, Kelsey Stone, and Keaton O’Dell

Braymer FFA sends ten members to National Convention

Tue, 11/14/2017 - 09:48 admin

On October 25 through the 27, the Braymer FFA sent ten members to Indianapolis, IN for the National FFA Convention. They left school at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning to head to St. Louis to visit the Arch. They then arrived in Indianapolis around 4 p.m. and attended the opening session. Students listened to Liala Ali who was the keynote speaker. Rounding off their night, they went to the Escape Room. On Thursday, they attended the Career Show and the agriculture expo. They also went to the Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo. Fun was had by all students!

